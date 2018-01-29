Pa. bill aims to end ‘vet shopping’ for opioid drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state lawmaker wants to remove an exemption for veterinarians in Pennsylvania’s prescription drug monitoring law.

Veterinarians currently don’t have to submit information on the opioid-based painkillers they prescribe. State Rep. Ed Gainey (D-Allegheny) said that allows pet owners with opioid addictions to “vet shop” for medications for their own use.

Gainey said there have been numerous reports of pet owners who intentionally injure their pets to get opioid prescriptions.

The bill is before the House Health Committee for review.