Officials: 4 men killed in shooting inside home

Associated Press Published: Updated:

READING, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say four people have been shot to death inside a row home in Pennsylvania.

Reading police responded to the scene on South 3rd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Reading Eagle reports all of the victims were males. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth died at a hospital.

Their names have not been released.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects or motive.

People gathered in front of the house Sunday night, crying and embracing each other as police investigated.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams says more information will be available Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s