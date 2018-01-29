Minor snowfall still impacts the bottom line of Municipalities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hanover Township in Dauphin County has a new storage facility for its road salt. Township Manager, Paul Cornell says, they keep a two year supply. “Our hope is to buy more salt for less that, is why we built a bigger facility,” said Cornell that way we can buy cheap, and hopefully save the taxpayer a little bit of money in the future.”

Cornell says the township has nearly 5,500 residents and they are considered a bedroom community. “We have people who live here but work out of the community,” said Cornell, “We have to make sure the roads are in good condition when they leave and return.”

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for light snow during the early morning hours. “No matter is we get several inches or just a dusting,” said Cornell, ‘We still have to but salt down.” Cornell says the weather may worm up by the early afternoon, but their public works department had dumped several truck loads of salt on the roadways. ”One of the problems we run into is with these small storms,is that you tend to eat up a lot of salt,” said Cornell, “You may not be plowing streets, because it may not be deep enough, but you are still using salt and still expending material that is a cost to the taxpayer”