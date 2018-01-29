Mild today, but light snow returns for Tuesday morning’s commute

Yesterday’s front was stubborn and slow to clear so the rain held on longer than anticipated and conditions stayed cloudy and rather gloomy for Sunday. That front is still having a tough time pushing southward this morning with clouds lingering over York and Lancaster counties. There will be some sun today, however, despite the front hanging close by the coast. A weak wave of low pressure over the Great Lakes is going to edge closer to Central PA today and that will draw some of the cloud cover from the front back to the north later today. Clouds will increase, but temperatures will be on the mild side, with highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. Despite those mild temperatures, light snow will develop tonight as that wave inches closer to Pennsylvania. Most places will stay dry until after midnight, and many areas won’t see snow until the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures tumble tonight to around 30 degrees.

Periods of light snow will work their way west to east through the morning on Tuesday, but the snow will not add up to much. On average, a coating to 2 inches of snow seems likely for Central PA. The best chance of seeing 2 inches of snow will be for western areas over the ridge and valley region. For areas around Harrisburg and points south and east we really only expect a coating of snow up to an inch. While the snow will be light, it will have an impact on the morning commute tomorrow and could make travel difficult for a few hours tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be right around the freezing mark.

An active weather pattern sets up for the rest of the 7-day forecast. It looks like every two days there is a front or storm system pushing through. The next shot at some light snow looks to come during Thursday afternoon and night, although some warmer air could produce a mixed scenario. This will bear watching over the next few days. Finally, another wave looks to push through on Super Bowl Sunday and that, too, could bring some light snow. Stay tuned! February is typically active, and this year it’s starting out the same way.