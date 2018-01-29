Man gets prison for 100 mph DUI crash into home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marietta man will serve up to six years in prison for crashing his car into a Mount Joy home while driving over 100 mph under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Arthur J. Reinhart III, 19, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and other charges regarding the June 8 crash.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Reinhart will serve 3 to 6 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said. He also must pay $96,000 in restitution.

Police said Reinhart was driving 103 mph in a 35-mph zone when he crashed into a home in the 200 block of Fairvew Road. Testing showed marijuana in his system and a blood-alcohol content of .092 percent.

The crash injured a passenger in the car. Two people in the home were not hurt.