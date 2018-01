YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died from injuries he sustained from a single-vehicle crash two weeks ago.

Charles Hutton, 73, died at York Hospital late Sunday, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Hutton, of York, crashed into a parked car in the 300 block of North George Street on Jan. 13.

Gay said it is unknown if he had medical issues that led to the crash.