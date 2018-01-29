Man arrested for West Hempfield store robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of robbing a Turkey Hill store in West Hempfield Township.

Payton R. Constable, 18, of East Hempfield Township, was arrested after the robbery at 1490 Stony Battery Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

A store employee reported the robber pretended to have a weapon by placing his hand in his pocket when he demanded cash from the register. He left the store without cash, West Hempfield police said.

No one was injured.

Officers found Constable walking a few blocks from the store shortly after the robbery and arrested him without incident. He admitted to the robbery, police said.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.