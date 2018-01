GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Interstate 81 has reopened after a brief closure for police activity.

All southbound lanes were closed at exit 80 for Grantville and Hershey around 8:40 a.m., according to PennDOT. The highway reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

State police said they are investigating an attempted suicide. They said a 30-year old man jumped off the Bow Creek Bridge onto I-81 South.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.