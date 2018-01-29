I-81 bridge work likely to cause significant traffic backups

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 81 will be restricted from three lanes to two on Monday for a deck repair to the bridge over Front Street.

The work was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and continue into the mid-afternoon, PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said.

The repair will be made in the center lane.

Penny said traffic congestion will likely create significant traffic backups.

He urged drivers to be alert and patient, obey work zone signs, and slow down when approaching and traveling through the area.

