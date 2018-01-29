Harrisburg’s iconic Zembo Shrine Center sold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The landmark Zembo Shrine Center has a new owner.

TempleLive LLC, an affiliate of Arkansas-based Beatty Capital Group, has agreed to buy the 62,000 square foot building at North Third and Division streets.

TempleLive plans to keep the look of the iconic building, built in the 1920s, and use it for concerts and special events.

Beatty Capital Group has previously purchased masonic temples in Cleveland and in Fort Smith, Arkansas, according to published reports.

The sale price was not announced. The asking price was $1 million when the building was listed in February 2017.

Harrisburg Shriners cited a sharp drop in membership when they put the building on the market. The group had about 20,000 members 20 years ago but just over 2,100 last year.