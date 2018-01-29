Harrisburg police: Card skimmers found on 2 PSECU ATMs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two card skimming devices were found on PSECU ATMs on Saturday.

Harrisburg police said one device was found at the old PSECU building at Cameron Street and Elmerton Avenue. The other skimmer was on the ATM outside of the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, on the Cameron Street side.

Skimming devices are secretly attached to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and information from debit and credit cards.

If you bank with PSECU and used these ATMs, police said you should check your account. If you believe you’re a victim and need to file a report, call the police department at 717-558-6900.