Experts: Don’t expect relief from higher gas prices

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The average price of regular gas is now $2.83 a gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.

The report says Midstate drivers are paying 35 cents more per gallon than at this time last year.

Santiago Sanchez, who drives from York to West Chester at least twice a week, is among those heavily impacted by the higher price.

“The [gas prices] were like $2.25 in the beginning of the summer,” he said. “Now that it’s winter, they’ve got quite high. I’m confused because, during the summer, that’s when they usually spike.”

Some experts believe it’ll only be a matter of weeks until gas reaches $3 a gallon.

Dmitriy Krichevskiy, an assistant professor of economics at Elizabethtown College, explained why prices aren’t dropping.

“The main driver, I guess, would be that OPEC has agreed to cut production,” he said. “OPEC is responsible for 40 percent of global oil production.”

Krichevskiy said U.S. gas producers have seen less inventory despite increased domestic production. He said that means the pain at the pump could be here long-term.

“The inventory may climb back up a little bit, so we should see some easement of it toward the summer,” he said. “At the same time, summer demand picks up and people drive a lot more and it will be more stress on the inventory.”