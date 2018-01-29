Can you take an “at home” field sobriety test?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many football fans will watch the Super Bowl at parties where there will be plenty of food and alcohol.

But when it comes time to head home, could an “at home” field sobriety test help you to decide what’s best? Some police officers say the same methods they use to test for DUI on the road may help civilians make a better choice.

There are three main standardized field sobriety tests recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The field sobriety tests include:

Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus

Walk and Turn

One Leg Stand

But police warn you should only use these tests as a general measure of a person’s level of impairment, unless you’re a trained member of law enforcement. They say you cannot do the tests alone and a sober person must be the one to administer them. Police in Camp Hill say rather than take these tests, they’d prefer that people plan for a ride ahead of time.

“Don’t let anybody leave your party or Super Bowl gathering if you feel that they’ve had a little bit too much to drink…there are Uber’s out there, taxi cabs. If you’re in doubt, don’t drive,” said Chief John Kidman, interim police chief of the Camp Hill Police Department.

Steven Turner, a former police officer and founder of “DUI U” in York County, is advocating that the public learns how to conduct these tests in order to detect impaired drivers and keep them off the roads.

“I’ve seen the devastating effects this can have on people in the community,” said Turner.

Turner is now hosting seminars throughout the midstate to teach the public about how to properly screen for signs of alcohol-related impairment. He said he also trains people about how to confront anyone who attempts to drive impaired.

“This is a guide…we do an hour long presentation where we actually break down the tests…explain what to look for. We also talk about how to confront people who don’t need to be driving,” said Turner.