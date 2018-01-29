Campaign raises $335K for family of slain deputy marshal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Donors from across the country have given $235,000 to the family of slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation made the announcement Monday, a little over a week after the foundation began the fundraising campaign.

The $235,000 is in addition to a $100,000 donation from Tunnel to Towers at the start of the campaign.

“The fact that we raised such a substantial amount of money in such a brief period of time, allowing us the ability to pay off the mortgage on Chris Hill’s home, clearly shows that Americans want his widow and children to know his heroism and sacrifice will not be forgotten — and neither will they,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement.

The foundation said 100 percent of the money raised beyond the amount necessary to pay off the mortgage will go to the Hill family.

Hill was fatally shot Jan. 18 while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established in honor of a firefighter who died in the September 11 terror attacks.