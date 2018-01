HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Caitlin’s Smiles is partnering with New Hope Church for “Have a Heart Volunteer Day 2018.”

The event is Saturday at the church, at 584 Colonial Club Drive in Lower Paxton Township.

There are volunteer sessions from 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m.

There will be soup, a bake sale, silent auction, and a blood drive.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.caitins-smiles.org.