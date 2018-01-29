Author Spotlight: Illustrator Janine Murch’s ‘My Little Lovebug’

Jeanine Murch is an illustrator and designer who creates whimsical imagery and hand-lettering for children’s books, magazines and advertising. She lives in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA with her husband, son and the world’s most snuggly pup, but she spent many years living and working in NYC which continues to inspire her and her work.

Make your loved ones smile with My Little Lovebug, a photo-personalized book featuring your loved ones’ photos and names! The book can be personalized for up to two people (babies, children or adults), and sent from up to two people. Every illustration displays a cute and cheeky saying, with illustrated text by hand-lettering artist and illustrator Jeanine Murch. Tell your little lovebugs how much you love them with a uniquely personalized storybook that is not your typical ‘I Love You’ card.

This book can be personalized for up to two recipients and up to two senders—with the senders’ names appearing on the dedication page—and personalized with the recipients’ names. Optional personalization includes uploading the photos of the senders’ and recipients’ faces, to be incorporated into the artwork.

We’ll ask Janine more about her work in the video above. Learn more online at www.jeaninemurch.com.