UPDATE: Chambersburg man wanted for kidnapping of minor arrested

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police say they have arrested the man wanted for kidnapping and beating up a boy.

According a police release, Luis Cortes-Rosario forced the boy into his vehicle, threatened to shoot him and punched him several times in the face.

Investigators believe Cortes-Rosario had a gun on him at the time.

They did not say how old the victim was or his current condition.

Police say they received information that Cortes-Rosario was staying at the Budget Inn off of Route 11 near Chambersburg.

State police and Chambersburg police took him into custody today without incident, according to a police report.

