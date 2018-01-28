Toyota dealership donates warm winter clothing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A local Toyota dealership is giving back to the community.

Freedom Toyota and Toyota North America teamed up for the Walk in my Boots community outreach program.

It was held Saturday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg.

200 family members were treated to a brand new pair of boots, socks and a catered lunch.

In addition, Toyota donated $15,000 to the Salvation Army in Harrisburg.

