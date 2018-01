MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An open house was held for a town village in Mechanicsburg.

Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village is behind the project.

The town village project is for older adults.

The $80 million expansion includes 84 apartment homes, an enrichment center, a saltwater pool, restaurants and more.

