Pedestrian dies after crash in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is dead after a crash in Silver Spring Township, according to the Cumberland County Coroner.

According to a press release, 53 year-old Barry Wissler was struck on the 6400 block of Carlisle Pike around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Cumberland County Coroner says Wissler he hit by a car driven by a Mechanicsburg man in the northbound lane.

Wissler was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.