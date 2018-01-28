Pedestrian dies after crash in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is dead after a crash in Silver Spring Township, according to the Cumberland County Coroner.

According to a press release, 53 year-old Barry Wissler was struck on the 6400 block of Carlisle Pike around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Cumberland County Coroner says Wissler he hit by a car driven by a Mechanicsburg man in the northbound lane.

Wissler was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

