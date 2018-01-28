Multiple chances for light snow/wintry mix this week- first one Monday night through Tuesday morning

The light rain and drizzle was very slow to clear for areas east of Harrisburg today, and the clouds stayed in place all day too. For now temperatures have not dropped off too dramatically, however colder weather will reappear in the 7-day forecast for the upcoming week. Tonight low temperatures will be just above freezing with damp conditions. Some clearing is possible by the morning.

For Monday, we may start with a little bit of sunshine before clouds come back into the picture. A developing coastal storm will miss us to the east, however a trough of low pressure swinging through does have enough energy with it to produce light snow showers. We expect to see light snow developing locally after 10 PM Monday night, so all of Monday during the day is quiet. More light snow then continues overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Periods of light snow will work their way through during the day Tuesday, but the snow will not add up to much. On average we expect a coating to 2 inches of snow. The best chance of seeing 2 inches of snow will be for western areas over the ridge and valley region. For areas around Harrisburg and points south and east we really only expect a coating of snow up to an inch.

An active weather pattern sets up for the rest of the 7-day forecast. It looks like every two days there is a front or storm system pushing through. The next chance for light wintry precipitation arrives Thursday night and Friday morning. This again does not look like a ton of precipitation, so light snow is most likely with some sleet or rain mixed in. Then by next weekend another front swings through and more light snow or a wintry mix is possible by Sunday night.