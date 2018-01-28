Lancaster mother and daughter working to raise awareness about distracted driving

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster mother and daughter involved in a serious car crash caused by a distracted driving have created an organization to help other victims.

It is called Hands Free America.

“A texting driver pulled out and hit us head on,” said Joey Eddins of Lancaster. “I had four or five surgeries. My right ankle was absolutely shattered.”

That’s when Eddins and her daughter Cheyenne decided enough is enough.

“We’re going to really spread awareness as much as we can about the dangers of texting and driving,” said Cheyenne Eddins.

Hands Free America is raising money for crash victims and efforts to make Pennsylvania driving laws more strict.

“We need a hands-free bill with increases in fines,” said Joey Eddins.

The women organized the fundraiser “Jams for Awareness,” which featured local musicians at the Elks Lodge in Lancaster Saturday night.

The Eddins teamed up with The Lions Club for the event.

“You don’t realize in that quick glance how far you travel and if you’re traveling 45 miles per hour, you’ve covered a great distance,” said Bill Brown from The Lions Club.

According to PennDOT, 61 people died in distracted driving-related crashes in 2016 in Pennsylvania.

Nationwide, the National Safety Council says more than one million crashes involve distracted drivers each year.

For this mother-daughter pair, that’s far too many. They want to spark change.

“Being in that crash that night to where we’re standing right now being able to help other people that are going through what we did just means more to me than I could ever say,” said Joey Eddins.

“It’s important to advocate for others who cannot advocate for themselves,” said Cheyenne Eddins.

The Eddins family say the community can expect similar fundraisers in the future.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office supported the event too.