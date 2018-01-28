Koreas try out Olympic diplomacy at North Korean ski resort

The Associated Press Published:
A mother and her daughter take a rest on the slopes at the Masik Pass ski resort in North Korea Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The ski resort, built in 2013 at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is to be the site of joint training for North and South Korean skiers ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics. (AP Photo/Eric Talmadge)

MASIK PASS, North Korea (AP) – North Korea’s only luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.

The Masik Pass ski resort has become something of a symbol of a budding detente between the two Koreas after a year of particularly high tensions over the North’s nuclear weapons and long-range missile tests.

The resort, completed at the order of leader Kim Jong Un in 2013, has been chosen to host joint training for North and South Korean skiers ahead of the Games’ Feb. 9 opening date in South Korea.

A team of South Korean officials inspected Masik last week.

Kim has used the resort to promote the sport. It’s a tourist destination and often used by schools or workplaces to reward workers.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s