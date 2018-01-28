College prep workshop held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students from area high schools gathered at Bethel A.M.E. Church for a free college prep workshop.

The event, held Saturday, offered information about how to apply to schools, fill out applications for student loans, write a cover letter and expalined why it’s important for students to keep their GPA’s up.

The workshop was open to high school students in grades 9 through 12.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.