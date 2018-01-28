Church holds dinner for Texas missionary effort

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly six months after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the country, some are just putting their lives together.

They’ll be getting help though, from young people in our area.

The youth group at Epiphany Lutheran Church is holding an Italian Dinner Night, in an effort to raise enough money to attend a national gathering in Houston held by Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The youth group will be doing missionary work and assisting in service projects throughout the city.

The dinner will be held Sunday, January 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church at 1100 Colonial Road in Harrisburg.

All are welcome to attend.

