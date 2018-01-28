Chambersburg man wanted for kidnapping of minor considered armed and dangerous

By Published:
Luis Cortes-Rosario

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police said the man wanted for kidnapping and beating up a boy is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According a police release, Luis Cortes-Rosario, forced the boy into his vehicle, threatened to shoot him and punched him several times in the face.

Investigators believe Cortes-Rosario had a gun on him at the time.

They did not say how old the victim was or his current condition.

Contact Chambersburg Police if you have any information that could help with this investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s