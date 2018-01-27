State Police: Man asked minor on date, threatened victim and 3 others

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police have charged a man they said asked a minor out on a date and threatened the victim and three others.

Dwaine Heinbaugh Jr., 30, is in the Franklin County Prison.

According to a state police report, Heinbaugh asked the minor to date him and touched the victim without consent. He is also accused of threatening to physically harm the victim and three other witnesses.

The case happened between November 23-November 26 at Cumberland Circle in St. Thomas Township. Heinbaugh was recently arrested.

Heinbaugh was arraigned. Bail was set at $30,000.

He’s charged with intimidation of a victim and witness, harassment, indecent assault and corruption of minors.