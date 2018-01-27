State Police: Man asked minor on date, threatened victim and 3 others

By Published:
Dwaine Heinbaugh

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police have charged a man they said asked a minor out on a date and threatened the victim and three others.

Dwaine Heinbaugh Jr., 30, is in the Franklin County Prison.

According to a state police report, Heinbaugh asked the minor to date him and touched the victim without consent. He is also accused of threatening to physically harm the victim and three other witnesses.

The case happened between November 23-November 26 at Cumberland Circle in St. Thomas Township. Heinbaugh was recently arrested.

Heinbaugh was arraigned. Bail was set at $30,000.

He’s charged with intimidation of a victim and witness, harassment, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s