Report: Former Taliban hostage faces new set of charges, will be psychologically assessed

OTTAWA, CANADA (WHTM) — More charges have just been announced against Joshua Boyle, the man who spent 5-years in captivity along with his wife, Caitlan Coleman, a native of York County.

According to CBC News in Canada, Boyle is facing 19 new charges related to alleged incidents including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement. They say Boyle, 34, will undergo a 60-day psychological assessment in Ontario before his next court appearance on March 26.

He was arrested in Ottawa on New Year’s Day. At the time, he was charged with 15 offenses. The original charges have been withdrawn and the new charges relate to just one alleged victim.

The new charges are:

One count of sexual assault while threatening to use a weapon (ropes).

One count of sexual assault with a weapon (ropes).

One count of uttering a threat to cause death.

Nine counts of assault.

One count of assault with a weapon (a broomstick).

Three counts of unlawful confinement.

One count of administering a noxious substance (the antidepressant Trazodone).

One count of public mischief (misleading a police officer into believing that someone was suicidal and missing, causing the officer to start an investigation, and thereby diverting suspicion away from Boyle).

One count of criminal harassment.

According to police, the alleged offenses occurred in Ottawa between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30, 2017.

Boyle and his wife, of Stewartstown, Pa., were freed in October, along with their three children. The children were born while their parents were being held hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan.