Police: man arrested after choking, slamming window on wife

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man faces charges of strangulation after an incident inside his home, according to police.

East Cocalico police say they were called to 31 year-old David Rivera’s Denver home around 10:30 p.m. on January 19 for reports of a domestic assault.

Police say that Rivera had fled the home when they arrived.

Police documents show he is alleged to have choked his wife and slammed a window on her hand, as well as threatening to kill her by bashing her in the skull, slitting her throat and choking her to death.

Police say the victim had minor injuries to her hands, arms and neck.

Rivera was taken into custody Friday after East Cocalico police found him hiding in a basement closet in his home.

Police say he was taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.