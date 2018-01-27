Official: 63 dead, 151 wounded in Afghan attack

The Associated Press Published:
An injured man is moved to a stretcher outside a hospital following a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday Jan. 27, 2018. The Public Health Ministry says over a dozen were killed, and over 100 wounded in a suicide car bombing in downtown Kabul. (AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Afghan Public Health Ministry says death toll in suicide car bomb attack in Kabul has risen to 63, with 151 wounded in the deadliest insurgent attack in the country so far this year.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said the attacker used an ambulance to get through one security checkpoint by telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital. He detonated his explosives at a second check point, Rahimi said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky from from the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.

