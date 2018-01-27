North Korean officials wrap up Olympic inspection in South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean officials have wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea where they examined Olympic stadiums, hotels and concert halls that will potentially be used by North Korean athletes and other delegates headed to next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The eight-member inspection team returned to North Korea on Saturday after inspecting a Seoul performance facility that could host a show by a North Korean taekwondo demonstration team during the Olympics.

South Korea is preparing to host hundreds of North Koreans including officials, athletes, artists and cheerleaders during the Games.

Seoul sees the cooperation on the Olympics as an opportunity to resume meaningful communication with its rival following an extended period of animosity over the North’s nuclear weapons and missiles program.

The Olympics start on Feb. 9.

