Man stopped in McDonald’s drive thru, arrested for DUI

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is facing DUI charges after he stopped for fast food, according to Carlisle Police.

Police say they were called to the Burger King on East High Street Friday for reports of a disturbance.

The suspect was gone when they arrived, but a similar disturbance was soon reported at the drive thru of the Mcdonald’s on the same street.

That’s where Carlisle Police say they found Lance Holtzman, who was arrested for DUI and public drunkenness for his conduct at both restaurants.

