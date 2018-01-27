Justice Ginsburg, nearing 85, signals she won’t retire soon

WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sending signals in the Donald Trump era that she intends to keep her Supreme Court seat for years.

The court’s eldest justice is packing her schedule, showing off parts of her workout routine in a new documentary and hiring law clerks to take her through June 2020. That’s just four months before the next presidential election.

The 84-year-old Ginsburg also has produced two of the court’s four signed opinions so far this term.

She’s reveling in her late-in-life emergence as a liberal icon.

Ginsburg’s travels during the court’s monthlong break are taking her from Utah’s Sundance film festival to law schools and synagogues on the East Coast. She’ll be in Rhode Island on Tuesday and won’t attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

