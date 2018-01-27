Applications for child abuse prevention award now available

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance plans to honor several people in the state for their contributions to help prevent child abuse and neglect.

Applications for the 2018 PA Blue Ribbon Champions for Safe Kids Awards are now available on the PFSA website.

Four people be recognized. Two will be volunteers and two staff members who work for groups that help children.

Nominations are due on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 5 p.m.

The award ceremony will be held Wednesday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol.

 

