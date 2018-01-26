Youth Pastor arrested for unlawful drug delivery

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Drug Task Force charged a Perry County youth pastor with several drug related offenses. According to the Task Force, 66-Year-Old Harry Maxwell is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Detective Gary W, Flythe charged that Maxwell illegally sold OxyCodone, a Schedule II substance, in Lower Paxton Township.  Officers say, Maxwell is a youth pastor who counsels young people on the dangers of illicit drugs.  As with all criminal charges, these are mere allegations and the defendant remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.

