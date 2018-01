CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 37-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Chambersburg police did not immediately release the woman’s name. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old driver who struck the woman was traveling south when the woman was struck around 9:20 p.m., police said.

The accident is under investigation.