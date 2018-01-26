Weekend warm-up starts today

High pressure brought a nice, pleasant, sunny day to the area on Thursday and that weather looks to continue today. Return, mild flow on the backside of the high will mean temperatures rise to the upper 40s this afternoon and then 50s for Saturday and Sunday! Today will bring more sunshine and clear skies will last through tonight. Lows tonight will be cold, back into the upper 20s. Tomorrow will start off sunny again, but clouds build through the afternoon. A front will move through Saturday night bringing showers after sunset. The area of showers will work its way west to east Saturday night and exit some time early Sunday morning, likely before sunrise. By Sunday afternoon the clouds should start to clear and it should turn into a pleasant day.

To start next week some cool air does return along with flurries and breezy conditions. The coldest air moves in by Tuesday. Temperatures start to climb back up to end next week, but there are also some signals snow could return to the forecast late next Thursday into Friday. Eventually the cold and snow will return, it’s only a matter of time. Stay tuned and in the meantime, enjoy the mild temperatures this weekend!