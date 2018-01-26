VTech recalls travel mobiles for infants

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WHTM) – VTech has recalled more than 40,000 mobiles that could cause injuries to infants in cribs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the clamp that attaches the Lights and Lullabies travel mobile to crib rails can break, causing the mobile to fall.

No injuries have been reported, but Vtech has received six reports of the clamp cracking.

The recalled mobiles were sold in blue and pink. The blue mobiles, model number 80-503000, were sold at Walmart, Kmart and other stores from February through November 2017. The pink verision, model number 80-503050, was sold exclusively at Amazon.com.

The safey commission said parents should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles and contact Vtech for a full refund or a replacement product.