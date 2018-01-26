Video shows driver run over hose, injure firefighters

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A volunteer firefighter continues to recover from injuries he sustained from the actions of an impatient driver.

Video from Citizens Fire Company in Palmyra during a call two weeks ago shows a car driving over a fire hose, causing the hose to strike two firefighters.

One firefighter was thrown backward and hit his head on the pavement. He was knocked unconscious and is still recovering.

Another firefighter fell forward and suffered a shoulder injury.

Officials said the driver was trying to get out of a parking lot and drove over the five-inch hose across the exit.

It is against Pennsylvania law to drive over a fire hose. The driver is facing charges.

Fire officials said if water had been running through the hose, the force of the hose could have been much worse, and the hose could have ruptured.