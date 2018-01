HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are trying to identify a burglar who broke into a Susquehanna Township restaurant this week.

Township police on Friday released surveillance photos from the Meiji Restaurant, at 2306 Walnut Street. They said the person in the photos broke a window on Wednesday, then stole money, a tip jar, and candy that was displayed on the counter.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Det. Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242.