WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Ice jams caused the Susquehanna River to spill over its banks and flood roads in Lancaster County this morning.

As much as a foot-and-a-half of water covered parts of Route 441 in Washington Boro, south of Columbia. The intersection of Route 999 and Route 441 is closed, and detours are in place.

The flood waters have not reached any homes.