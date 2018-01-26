Studio Session: Erich Cawalla and the Uptown Band

Erich Cawalla and the Uptown band are a group of seasoned musicians that play primarily Jazz and Funk tunes. While they live in various parts of the midstate, the band finds its center right outside of Reading, PA.

Although Erich is a full-time musician, he studied accounting at Shippensburg University. Today, they’re jamming out to “Erich’s Groove.”

To listen to their performance, click on the video above. To hear our one-on-one interview with Erich, check out the video below. For more about the band, additional music, and show dates, visit their website at www.erichcawalla.com.