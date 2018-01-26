Student threatened to shoot school staffers, police say

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old student is accused of making threats to a school in Lancaster County.

The teen on Wednesday morning made verbal threats to bring a gun to the IU13 Community School West, at 1713 Newport Road in Manheim, to shoot and kill school staff members, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

School administrators called 911 and reported a threat in progress. Officers responded and took the student into custody without incident.

He was charged as a juvenile with one count of terroristic threats.