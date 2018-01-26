Showing support for recovering officer Kyle Pitts and fallen Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill’s Family

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – There are still ways to show your support for the U.S. Deputy Marshal who was killed in the line of duty and the York Officer who was injured. Both came under fire while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg last week.

Pen, paper and a sincere message. That’s all you need to show support for 10-year veteran Officer Kyle Pitts who was injured in the line of duty. The city of York is collecting cards for Pitts, you can mail them or drop them off at the York City Police station at 50 W. King St. York, PA, 17401.

Pitts who was shot in the arm has already undergone two surgeries. He returned home Wednesday and attended the memorial service in Hershey Thursday for Christopher Hill.

York City Police said more than three busloads of officers, active and retired, also attended the memorial.

The chief of the York City Police department released a statement saying “Although we wish for this to be our last funeral….the reality that law enforcement remains a dangerous profession and I am honored by the daily bravery and professionalism I witness of the officers of our, York City Police Department.”

There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for Officer Pitts. The page has more than doubled it’s goal raising $10,200. Of this money, $5,000 will help the Pitt’s family pay for medical bills and living expenses.

The remaining money raised is going to U.S. Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill’s family. Hill leaves behind a wife and two children. The Tunnels to Towers charity foundation donated $100,000 to kickstart helping pay off the hill family’s mortgage. If donations exceed the mortgage loan, the rest of the money will go directly to Hill’s wife and children. To donate, visit tunnel2towers.org