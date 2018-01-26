Police warn of Sheriff’s Office scam making way through Midstate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in the midstate warn of a scam where a caller claims to be from the York County Sheriff’s Office and then asks to meet the victim on the courthouse steps at 5 PM, which is when the office is closed.

Police say in the past several days there have been seven or eight reports of those calls. Steven Diehl, the Assistant Chief of York City Police says scammers use one of three approaches when calling victims. “There’s an arrest warrant issued for someone’s arrest, they failed to report for jury duty, or they’re just calling to collect fined and costs associated with a civil fine,” said Diehl.

Scammers ask for payments in gift cards, money transfer, or money pack cards. “They’re making it appear that it’s a local call. I don’t know if they’re using a spoofing app, but they’re making it appear they’re actually calling from a 717 area code, which makes the call look legit,” said Diehl.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Spencer says a Codorus Township woman reported losing $500 to this scam. “When it comes to law enforcement scams on that nature, we are never going to be calling the person requesting money, especially requesting money in the form of a gift card,” said Spencer.

Police are asking you to be proactive if you think you’re getting a scam call. “If anything is suspicious at all, or if anybody asks them to release any personal or sensitive information or making payments, for fines and cost over the phone, take notes,” said Diehl.

If you receive one of these calls, you’re asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at (717) 771-9601.