Police share memories of fallen Dep. US Marshal Christopher Hill at ceremony

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of people are honoring the courage and bravery of a fallen officer. Law enforcement from across the country filled Giant Center for Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill’s memorial service.

“It’s a tough day,” said Latimore Township Police Chief Mike Weigand.

“Chris was the go-to guy in the marshal office,” said Patrick O’Rourke, the former police chief of Derry Township. “He was tactically sound.”

Cameras weren’t allowed inside Thursday’s ceremony, but O’Rourke tells us coworkers shared stories about how Deputy Hill changed their lives.

“One team member got up and spoke about how he gave somebody $20 that didn’t have anything to spend and a cup of coffee, and he said that’s because what Chris taught him to be. It wasn’t so much what he wanted you to do. It’s what he wanted you to be inside,” said O’Rourke.

Weigand helped organize the motorcade to and from the services, which included dozens of police vehicles.

“It’s a sobering situation for us,” said Weigand. “We do a lot of funeral details. We lose officers in the line of duty and we come together to support the families.”

Certain hotels and restaurants offered discounts or donations for law enforcement officers traveling to the services.

“All emergency service people, all law enforcement, firefighters…it’s community,” said Chris Walters from Piazza Sorrento. “They’re the people that protect us, that come when we need them.”

“It’s not about any one person in that arena…It’s a tribute and a testament to who everybody in that arena was today as a result of being touched by Chris at one point,” said O’Rourke.

We’re told Deputy Hill will be remembered as a man who worked hard and always put a smile on people’s faces.