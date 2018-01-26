Police seek ID of gas station robber

By Published:

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a robber who held up a gas station in Lebanon County on Thursday evening.

The robber had a handgun when he demanded cash from the register at Kreiser Fuel, at 122 Racehorse Drive in East Hanover Township, around 8 p.m., state police in Jonestown said.

He fled with the cash toward Route 22.

He was described as a shorter male wearing a blue knit cap, a white or grey sweatshirt covering his face, a black or blue jacket over the sweatshirt, and long dark pants.

Anyone with information should call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.

