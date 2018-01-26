PennDOT painting new lines in I-81 work zones

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is trying to clear up confusion in two Interstate 81 work zones.

As many drivers have noticed, the lines separating lanes in the widening projects have disappeared. PennDOT heard the complaints, so painting crews on Friday put down new lines in the work zone between the Mechanicsburg exit and Route 581 in Cumberland County.

Crews also planned to paint new lines in the work zone between the I-83 split and the Linglestown/Paxtonia exit near Harrisburg on Saturday.

They’re not putting down permanent lines right now. These are temporary because it’s still an active work zone, and it’s too cold for the paint to stick.

“The paint has problems below a certain temperature,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said. “These are not ideal times for us to be painting during the winter. So the work that we’re doing today, if we have some really cold temperatures, if we have more snow storms – we’re only in the middle of the winter – it’s entirely possible we’re going to have to come back out again.”