New van allows county crime investigations to go mobile

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have a new tool for fighting crime.

In December, the district attorney’s office bought a 22-foot, custom-built Ford Transit van. It has two workstations for investigators.

After police obtain search warrants, they can search phones and computers on-scene. The district attorney’s office believes it will be helpful in overdose death and child pornography investigations.

It is only the third van in the state like it. Investigators believe we could see more of them in the future.

“Let’s face it, the people live by their electronics, their devices, their phones,” Detective Greg Wahl said.

The district attorney’s office said last year, they searched more than 800 devices.

The total cost of the van and hardware is $95,000, to be paid over five years using the county budget.