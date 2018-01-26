Ex-Afghan hostage Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

Associated Press Published:
Joshua Boyle
FILE- In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto. A lawyer for Boyle, a Canadian man recently freed with his American wife and children after years of being held hostage in Afghanistan, says his client has been arrested and faces at least a dozen charges including sexual assault. Attorney Eric Granger said Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, that Boyle also faces assault and forcible confinement charges. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle will undergo a comprehensive psychiatric assessment.

Boyle faces a string of charges, including sexual assault, following his release from captivity. Boyle and his wife Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group and freed last year.

His lawyer Lawrence Greenspon told an Ontario court Friday that an initial evaluation found his client fit to stand trial. But Greenspon added he would benefit from a fuller assessment at a mental health center.

Boyle’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 26.

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month.

The purported acts allegedly occurred between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30 after Boyle returned to Canada. A publication ban bars reporting information that could identify the alleged victims.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s